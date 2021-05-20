x
14 Hands Winery wants to pay you to have an adventure this summer

The sweepstakes celebrates the winery's new labels which were inspired by the wild horses that once ran free in eastern Washington. Sponsored by 14 Hands Winery
Credit: 14 Hands Winery
14 Hands Winery is encouraging you to take an adventure this summer and is giving away money to help pay for it.

PROSSER, Wash. — From camping and paddleboarding to game night with your friends, 14 Hands Winery wants to help you celebrate this summer. In fact, they want to help pay for it!

The winery is giving away 50-thousand dollars during the next couple of months. You can win 100 dollars toward your next adventure. 14 Hands Winery has teamed up with local photographer and outdoor enthusiast Holly Johnson to give you some ideas.

"I personally love the town of Leavenworth," said Johnson. "You can get your gas money covered, drive into town, stop at the store, pick up some snacks, go hit the hiking trail and then came back into town and get a brat and beer."

If you’re not sure what kind of adventure you want to have, no problem. 14 Hands Winery has put QR codes on the back of their cans and bottles. It will take you to a fun adventure and wine pairing quiz. For all the details about how to enter the sweepstakes, visit 14hands.com/wild or text "wild" to 73876.