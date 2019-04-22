The head of the Yakima County Department of Corrections says previous complaints from Seattle officials are at least partially to blame because of previous complaints about inmate releases.

Contracts dictate where inmates who have served their time are dropped off. But Yakima County Department of Corrections Director Ed Campbell says they've received complaints about previous drop-off attempts at designated locations, the Yakima Herald reports.

From now on, prisoners will be dropped off at a state office in Seattle.

A video sent to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office by an unidentified person captured a moment near Fifth Avenue and James Street on April 8. In the video, a corrections officer is seen removing the handcuffs from three people who are then seen walking away. The area is frequented by many homeless people who camp under the I-5 structure.

The incident prompted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to ask the Washington State Department of Corrections why the people were released without any supervision or guidance.

DOC Director Steve Sinclair wrote Durkan on April 12 saying the video also raised concerns among corrections officials. Sinclair’s letter notes that Yakima County transports violators who have completed their sentences to King County. In the past, he said, they would be dropped at the King County Jail.

In a statement sent to KING 5 on Friday, Campbell said officials have had "difficulty" with one of the drop off points in Seattle that would get individuals to a bus station. Complaints led them to change the drop off location, according to the statement from Campbell.

State corrections spokesperson Jeremy Barclay told the Herald he's asked for more information on the issues surrounding drop-off locations.