SPOKANE, Wash. — The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon will fly over Spokane Tuesday in protest of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

The Backbone Campaign Company is responsible for bringing the blimp to Spokane. They've also brought balloons to other events, such as the Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle.

The company's executive director, Bill Moyer, says it's a part of a concept called "Artful Activism." It's their way of responding to controversial political topics and figures.

Tuesday's Trump Baby Blimp is coming all the way from the UK. The company ordered it about a month ago after local community members raised the funds to request it.

It costs about $4,500 to make the balloon and another $900 to fill it with helium. It's about 40 feet tall and 14 feet wide.

Moyer says there have been previous attempts to sabotage their plans to fly the blimp, so they are not publicly releasing its location for Tuesday.

The balloon must be displayed in an open area away from trees and power lines.

The weather will determine how high the balloon will fly, because a windier day means they have to keep it close to the ground.

Moyer says the Trump blimp will also be accompanied by an inflatable missile that will sit next to it.

