A naval radio station in Snohomish County was among the military facilities listed as potential targets for a Russian nuclear strike.

During Sunday evening's broadcast of "Vesti Nedeli," a Russian state TV program, Dmitry Kiselyov identifies several locations throughout the U.S. That included the Pentagon, Camp David, and Naval Radio Station Jim Creek, a nearly 1,000-acre site east of Arlington.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters that these kids of threats "only deepens NATO's resolve to work together to ensure our collective security."

Kiselyov, who is reportedly close to Vladimir Putin, said during the show that a new hypersonic missile being developed could hit the targets within minutes from Russian submarines, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, Kiselyov said that, "for now, we're not threatening anyone."

The Daily Mail posted the video clip on its website.

Naval Radio Station Jim Creek, under the command of Naval Station Everett, has been transmitting since 1953. One of the most powerful radio stations, it allows the Navy to communicate with military personnel throughout the world. According to a Navy profile of the station, the station's "singular mission is to provide operational command and control communications for the Pacific Submarine Fleet."

Jim Creek includes an antenna network spanning 980 acres between Wheeler Mountain and Blue Mountain.

Reuters points out that the report by the Russian network is "unusual."

The report follows the decisions made by the Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.

President Donald Trump said Russia has been secretly developing "a prohibited missile system that poses a direct threat to our allies and troops abroad." He said the U.S. had adhered to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty since it was signed in 1987, but Russia has not.

A day later, Putin announced Russian withdraw from the treaty and ordered the development of new land-based intermediate-range weapons.

"We will respond quid pro quo," Putin said. "Our American partners have announced they were suspending their participation in the treaty and will do the same. They have announced they will conduct research and development, and we will act accordingly."