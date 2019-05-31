A "state-wide system failure" that prevented Verizon Wireless customers from calling 911 in Snohomish County was fixed just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to Everett Fire.

Snohomish County dispatch reported customers were receiving a "call failed" notification.

People trying to connect with 911 services should call non-emergency numbers if their calls are still failing. For Snohomish County, those are 425-407-3999, 425-407-3970, or 425-407-3971.

