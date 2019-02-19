A nationwide communication issue is impacting Sounder train service.
The following Sounder trains were stopped as of 8:20 a.m.
- Train # 1512 (6:46 a.m. Lakewood departure) stopped at Auburn
- Train # 1514 (7:20 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped just outside the Puyallup Station
- Train # 1516 (7:50 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped at Tacoma Dome Station
Sound Transit says the BNSF Fort Worth Dispatching Center has reported "significant communication problems."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.