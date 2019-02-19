A nationwide communication issue is impacting Sounder train service.

The following Sounder trains were stopped as of 8:20 a.m.

Train # 1512 (6:46 a.m. Lakewood departure) stopped at Auburn

Train # 1514 (7:20 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped just outside the Puyallup Station

Train # 1516 (7:50 a.m. Tacoma departure) stopped at Tacoma Dome Station

Sound Transit says the BNSF Fort Worth Dispatching Center has reported "significant communication problems."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.