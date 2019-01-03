Jay Inslee's presidential run could open the path for a gubernatorial race in Washington state.

There are three likely contenders already on the watch list.

Dow Constantine

King County Executive Dow Constantine previously said he is "pleased" Inslee was considering a run for president. He recently told KING 5 that if the time is right, he would "certainly consider" running for governor.

Constantine is in his third term as executive of King County. His executive biography notes that he is focused on two generational challenges: building equity and opportunity, and confronting climate change.

Bob Ferguson

It wouldn't come as much of a surprise should Washington state Attorney General decide to run for governor.

Ferguson has led a fairly high-profile career, especially since President Donald Trump came into office. Ferguson has sued the Trump administration several times, which included blocking the president's first executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Ferguson was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

When asked if he would run for governor prior to Inslee's announcement, Ferguson said should Inslee choose not to run for a third time "I'd make that decision."

Hilary Franz

Like the other likely candidates and Inslee himself, Public Land Commissioner Hilary Franz is very much committed to environmental policy and green energy.

Elected in 2016, Franz is responsible for helping protect and manage almost 6 million acres of public lands in the state.

Recently, she released a 10-year plan as part of a $55 million budget request to improve the state's firefighting abilities in the face of climate change.

Washington State Democratic Chair Tina Podlodowski says Gov. Inslee has had conversations with the three aforementioned people.

Of course, Inslee could also decide to drop out and run for governor again - and he has time to decide - or not survive the early stages of the race.

With grassroots funding, Inslee would need to collect at least 65,000 discreet donations from individuals, including at least 200 donations from 20 different states. To go the polling route, Inslee would need to earn at least 1 percent in the polls at the national level or in the four early primary states: New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, and South Carolina.