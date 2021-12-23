x
State Politics

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

Ferguson wrote he has been isolating since he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. 

"I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms Sunday," he wrote in a statement on twitter. "My family and I will continue to follow public health guidelines." 

Ferguson said he is fully vaccinated but has not gotten his booster shot yet. 

"While the timing is unfortunate, and I'm disappointed to miss Christmas with my family, I'm grateful to be vaccinated and managing my symptoms at home. I'm beginning to feel better and look forward to getting my booster shot," he wrote. 

