Proposal to ban Native American mascots in Washington advances to state Senate

The Washington state House has passed a measure that would ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images from being used as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

If approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1.

Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out a mascot, team name or logo.