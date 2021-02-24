Proposal to ban Native American mascots in Washington advances to state Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The attached video ran earlier this year.
The Washington state House has passed a measure that would ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images from being used as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.
If approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1.
Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out a mascot, team name or logo.
The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.