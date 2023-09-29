Sen. Patty Murray, President Biden remember Sen. Dianne Feinstein after death at 90

Feinstein was the longest-tenured Senator in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — Longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-California) death Friday marked the end of a historic career in politics.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) took the Senate floor on Friday and gave a touching tribute to Feinstein.

“Mr. President, yesterday, the senior senator from California came onto the floor through those doors to do her job. She voted. She voted to make sure that our country would continue to move forward and not shut down," Murray said in her remarks. “That was Dianne. She did her job every day.

“She cared about her country. She cared about her state. She cared about doing a job, no matter how tough it is, for the future of America. And she did it with dignity and respect every single minute."

Sen. Murray also reflected on her favorite personal memories of Feinstein, who was sworn into the Senate just a year before Washington's senior Senator.

“To those of you who don’t know, she was the most generous senator I have ever known. I remember one time when I noticed that her purse was really nice, and I said ‘Dianne, that purse is beautiful.’ Two days later, I got one delivered to my door," Murray continued.

“That was Dianne. She saw people. She knew people. She saw that she could be someone that we all needed, and she saw that she could be there when she was needed—and she was there."

President Joe Biden also released a statement remembering Feinstein for her impact on the country and his time spent working alongside her in the Senate chambers.

"Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration. She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden's statement read.