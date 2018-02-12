It appears that Washington state Governor Jay Inslee is taking the possibility of a presidential run a step further.

The federal political-action committee Vision PAC was registered by Inslee's campaign treasurer last month, The Seattle Times reports.

The committee has reported a single donation of $5,000, according to the Federal Election Commission's website. The donation came from Blaine Tamaki, a trial lawyer appointed to the University of Washington Board of Regents by Inslee last year who has contributed to the governor's campaign efforts in the past.

Inslee is still in the exploratory stages and would be allowed to raise money for travel and other expenses before making any formal announcement.

Vision PAC was formed around the same time Inslee finally commented on the possibility of a presidential run after months of speculation. The two-term governor was "not ruling out" a 2020 presidential run.

"We'll have a good candidate in 2020. I'm not ruling out a run," Inslee told POLITICO. "I think our country needs a Democratic Party to produce a nominee who's going to really be committed to climate change and defeating climate change and creating a clean energy economic message and clean energy jobs. I think we'll need a candidate who will do that. Right now I'm trying to help everybody in 2018."

Inslee is known outside Washington state for his focus on climate issues and renewable energy. He's also known for his criticism of President Trump.

Less than two weeks after President Trump visited areas of California hit hardest by the devastating wildfire, Inslee took a trip of his own. While in Paradise, California, Inslee said climate-change deniers cannot be allowed in the White House.

"We need to get out from the threat of climate change. We cannot allow climate deniers in the White House. The president has said he doesn't believe. You can't stand here and say you don't believe in climate change."

Last night, I visited Paradise, California -- a town where more than 10,000 homes were totally destroyed by another massive wildfire made more deadly by climate change. pic.twitter.com/Zab7UOLKM5 — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) November 28, 2018

