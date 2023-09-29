Here's how many Washington residents would be impacted by a federal government shutdown

There are over 50,000 federal workers who will be furloughed and 62,000 military members who will be forced to work without pay should the government shut down.

WASHINGTON, USA — More than 116,000 federal employees living in Washington state could lose their paychecks should the government shut down on Saturday.

According to Senator Patty Murray's office (D-Washington), there are 52,526 federal workers and 62,100 military personnel who will be furloughed or forced to work without pay if Republicans and Democrats can't come to an agreement on a spending bill to keep the government open. Another 1,326 TSA workers and 327 air traffic controllers will be forced to work without pay. The shutdown would also delay 47 long-term disaster recovery projects.

In addition, government-funded services like childcare from Head Start, loans for farmers and small businesses, National Institute of Health trials, community health centers and mental health services will also be unavailable during the shutdown.

In a media call on Friday, Murray emphasized that a bi-partisan bill had passed through the Senate, but the plan was rejected by House Republicans.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient. A government shutdown seems certain as some House Republicans refuse to pass McCarthy's plan.

If an agreement is not passed, the government will shut down at midnight on Saturday.

