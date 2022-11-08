Election 2022: US Senate race between Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley

Incumbent Senator Patty Murray is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, a veterans advocate and former nurse.

Democrat Senator Patty Murray is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate. She faces GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, a veterans' advocate and former nurse.

Washington state hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.

Senators are elected to six-year terms and represent the entire state. The Senate takes action on bills, resolutions, amendments, and more.

Patty Murray is Washington's first woman U.S. Senator. She served one term as a Washington state Senator before running a successful U.S. Senate campaign in 1992, where she has served since.

Murray said she wants to continue working for Washington families. In her candidate statement, Murray said she will always stand up to those who want to "roll back workers' rights" or ban abortions. She also said she wants to lower families' costs for healthcare and childcare.

Smiley, born in Pasco, co-founded and serves as president of Hope Unseen, a veterans advocacy organization. In Smiley's candidate statement, she said she is running to improve public safety and support law enforcement, among other priorities. This is Smiley's first political campaign.

In a recent debate, the differences in Murray and Smiley's platforms were made clear when the two answered questions about inflation, abortion and crime.

Smiley said, while she opposes a federal abortion ban, she is anti-abortion and encouraged people to ask Murray if she believes in "any legal limitations to abortion." Smiley said Murray's support of the Inflation Reduction act did nothing to combat inflation. Smiley also said she believes cities are being "destroyed" by crime and police are not receiving the support they need.