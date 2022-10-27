Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy

Derek Sanders said the investigation is 'purely political.'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents.

The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision.

The Office of Professional Standards determined Sanders violated sheriff’s office policy prohibiting employees from making comments that are found to be “discourteous, disrespectful, or discriminatory.”

Sanders said the investigation was conducted because he is running for sheriff, against incumbent Sheriff John Snaza.

"I looked at that as purely political,” said Sanders.

According to co-workers, Sanders made several comments about a female co-worker after she was given a position as a K-9 handler in June.

Sanders also applied for the position.

According to investigators, Sanders said the woman only got the job because others in the department wanted to have sex with her. Days later, Sanders was accused of saying the woman was probably "sitting on the lap" of another K-9 deputy.

Sanders denied saying he lost out on the job because someone wanted to have sex with the female deputy, but acknowledged he made a comment about the deputy sitting on a co-worker’s lap.

"It was phrased in a way you could totally run with if you wanted to, but the comment I made was, someone came to me and was like, 'Oh they're always together.' And they're training, because she's a new K-9 handler and he's the current K-9 trainer. I said, 'Oh yeah. She's probably riding on his lap on the way there right now … to this call,’" said Sanders.

"I made a comment that was totally not intended to be sexual," said Sanders.

Sanders said he apologized to the female deputy.

Contacted by KING 5 News, the female deputy said she accepted the apology and did not think the comments were worthy of an internal investigation.

Sanders agreed, saying the sheriff’s administration just wants him to look bad.

“It was very calculated,” said Sanders.

“That’s not true,” said Sheriff John Snaza, who said the election had nothing to do with the investigation.

“It was brought up a week before the primary,” said Snaza, “I was brought to two division bureaus, two different individuals.”

Snaza said he could not comment on the case, or the allegations.

He said his investigators followed policy when a complaint is filed.