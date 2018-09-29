WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to move Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, but called on President Donald Trump to open an FBI investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.

About three hours later the White House released a statement from Trump ordering a new FBI probe.

"As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” Trump's statement concluded.

Also see | Trump calls Ford's testimony 'compelling,' orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh

Happening around the same time as the Senate Judiciary drama, demonstrators in Seattle protested in front of the federal building downtown.

“We believe survivors,” a group of women and some men chanted.

Dana Armstrong, of Seattle, held a sign calling for an FBI investigation.

“If he says he’s innocent, lay it all out there,” said Armstrong. “Talk to everybody who can vouch for when he was a high school student, and if he’s telling the truth, it will come out.”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Let this be a full, fair investigation and see what comes of it, and then you can vote,” Armstrong continued.

Also see | Bainbridge campaign spends $45,000 on ad backing Kavanaugh accuser

It’s something demonstrators and Senate Democrats have been demanding.

“We have an opportunity to take a breath and slow down,” said Washington Senator Patty Murray during a floor speech on Friday. “Let this process work the way it’s supposed to.”

The Washington State Republican Party, meanwhile, has accused Democratic lawmakers of politicizing the process. However, Chairman Caleb Heimlich commended the decision to reopen an FBI background investigation.

Also see | VERIFY: Can justices on the Supreme Court face criminal, civil charges?

“(Republicans) have proven time and time again that they are dedicated to fairness, truth, and transparency, and the authorization of an FBI investigation is yet another example of that,” said Heimlich.

While the Kavanaugh confirmation controversy seems to have escalated partisan divide, nationwide, it's also launched an emotional debate in the era of #MeToo.

“Part of my concern is what is going to happen to all of the survivors that have been encouraged to speak out and now will be shunned,” said Joyce Garrity, a therapist of trauma survivors and a survivor herself. “I think we owe them an investigation to honor their experience.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM