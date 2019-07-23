Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is in Seattle for a fundraising visit.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is speaking at a sold-out event at The Showbox in downtown Seattle, followed by another event Tuesday evening at a private residence.

The suggested entry for the private event is said to be $1,000 per person.

In the second quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.8 million, which was the most of any Democratic candidate.

Buttigieg spent the last eight years as the mayor of South Bend. He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

If he earns the nomination, Buttigieg could be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

The Republican National Committee released the following statement on Buttigieg's campaign visit to Seattle:

“With a questionable record as mayor of South Bend along with his support of sanctuary cities and free healthcare for illegal immigrants, Pete Buttigieg would be disastrous for Washington State and the rest of America. Meanwhile, President Trump has delivered for the Evergreen State with job creation, higher wages, and record low unemployment." -- RNC Spokesperson Samantha Zager.

