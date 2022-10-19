Covington police chief 'shocked' to see his photo used in Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad

Chief Adam Easterbrook said he was asked for a photo and a quote for a press release in May when Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety.

COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his photo with Democratic Representative Kim Schrier is being used to promote her politcal campaign.

Easterbrook said the photo of the two of them was taken in May after Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety. He said he was asked for a picture and a quote for a news release.

The political flyer shows Easterbrook in his uniform standing with Schrier with a quote attributed to him. The quote reads, "Representative Schrier listened to our issues and desires to improve public safety in our community."

Easterbrook said he did not give his permission to use the photo for any campaign materials.

The City of Covington released a statement on the matter on Wednesday that read, in part:

"Recently, State Representative Kim Schrier visited Covington City Hall to meet with city staff to discuss public safety. Covington’s Police Chief Adam Easterbrook attended the meeting and was asked for a quote and photograph for a news release Rep. Schrier’s office was going to create. Chief Easterbrook and the City were shocked to learn that photo and quote was taken by a third-party campaigning group to develop a campaign mailer promoting Rep. Schrier for the upcoming election. Chief Easterbrook did not give his authorization, nor was he asked for permission, to use the photo and quote in any campaign materials.

The City of Covington said they reached out to the campaigning group responsible and told them to immediately stop using the photo and quote because they do not have permission.