Snohomish County Prosecutors have differing views on key issues

Current deputy prosecutor Jason Cummings is facing former Seattle police officer Brett Rogers.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — They both enjoy coffee, but that's where the similarities stop between the two candidates for Snohomish County prosecutor.

Jason Cummings has been a deputy prosecutor in Snohomish County for 24 years, the past 15 of which he has been the chief civil deputy.

He said his experience sets him apart from his opponent.

"It's critical to have somebody leading the office who actually has experience trying cases, handling cases, practicing law and supervising other lawyers," Cumming said from an Edmonds coffee shop.

Brett Rogers is an 18-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and an attorney. He is running on a "tough on crime" platform, pushing for higher bail amounts and stiffer sentences for criminals.

"As I see it, every time a person hits the criminal justice system it's an chance at an intervention either crime-wise, addiction-wise or both," Rogers said. "If nothing else if a person is convicted of a crime and sent to prison that's at least a period of time they're not victimizing additional folks.

During his time with SPD, Rogers was involved in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a sword in 2002. Rogers was cleared of any wrongdoing, and joined SPD's Use of Force Review Board.

He said that experience would give him a valuable perspective as a prosecutor in the post-George Floyd era.

"I think I'm uniquely positioned to not just identify the issues but to be able to see pretty quickly if the evidence is there to determine if the use of force is justified or not," Rogers says.

Rogers, however, has never prosecuted a single case.

Cummings has been in the courtroom for decades.

"While my opponent has been a long-time law enforcement officer I think it speaks volumes that the law enforcement community is endorsing me to be the next prosecuting attorney," says Cummings.

Rogers brushes that off by saying the office is mainly managerial and that's where he "excels."

Rogers believes the prosecutor's office is "failing crime victims" in the county.

"There is a demand out there for accountability, for suspects to be held accountable for their crimes," he said. "I think the people of Snohomish County are hungry for justice."

Cummings said he would do some things differently than the current prosecutor, Adam Cornell, who decided not to run for reelection after just one term.

"Adam went down to testify in Olympia in support of a bill that would have decriminalized the minor possession of a controlled substance. I was not supportive of that," Cummings said. "Without being able to arrest those people we can't begin to get them the help they need. I think we need a carrot and stick approach to fighting crime in Snohomish County."