Ammon Bundy files paperwork to run for Idaho governor

Bundy was banned from the Idaho Statehouse last year after he refused to leave the capital and had to escorted out on an office chair.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, Ammon Bundy filed as a Republican, with an Emmett P.O. box address, on Friday, May 21. He listed himself as his treasurer.

However, it appears Bundy will need to refile his paperwork. In a tweet, the Secretary of State's Office explained that the treasure must be a registered voter. In Idaho, no "Ammon Bundy" is registered to vote, so Bundy will have to either register to vote and refile, refile with someone else who is registered to vote as treasurer, or refile with his registered name.

The paperwork filed with the state is so that possible candidates can start a campaign to begin fundraising. The deadline to enter the race is March 1, 2022. Between now and then, anyone who files the paperwork to start a campaign may decide not to run.

Ammon now joins Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, incumbent Governor Brad Little and four others who have filed for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Bundy has not recorded any expenditures, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Officials with the Secretary of State's Office clarified with KTVB that the candidate also needs to be a registered voter to run, but they pointed out the issue with Bundy listing himself as a treasurer because they are primarily concerned with who's handling campaign funds at this point of the election cycle.

McGeachin announced her candidacy on Wednesday. When incumbent Gov. Little spoke with KTVB for Viewpoint, his response to her announcement was a flat "Well, it's a free country."

While Gov. Little has been mum on if he will officially seek reelection in 2022, he has filed to run, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

No Democrats have filed to run for Idaho governor in 2022. One person has filed as unaffiliated.

Four others have also filed to run for governor as Republicans: Jeff Cotton, Edward Humphreys, Lisa Marie, and Cody Usabel.