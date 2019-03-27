Pierce County is launching a new system that allows people to text 911 operators.

South Sound 911 gets about 2,500 emergency calls a day. Operators believe this new system will help people who may not be able to communicate verbally.

Kim Barnard with South Sound 911 has been taking emergency calls in Pierce County for 28 years.

"They're have been times when the caller has had to whisper and you worry about keeping that line open for their safety," she said.

Barnard hopes a new text system will help people who need immediate help but are concerned for their safety, such as someone involved in domestic violence or a robbery. Any situation where a person can't talk, she said.

The system may also come in handy for people who have difficulty hearing or speaking.

Those at Sound Sound 911 have been testing the system for the past few months. The goal is providing a timely response in a new way.

Pierce County joins at least 12 others in Washington state that have implemented a text-to-911 service. King County implemented the service in December.

The State E911 Coordinator's Office is working to implement the service throughout the state.

The state's Emergency Management Division says people should still call if they can.

"It is very important that you only use Text-to-911 if you are not able to make a voice call. A voice call will get help coming to you much quicker than a text will due to the technological limitations of Text-to-911," Andy Leneweaver, Deputy State E911 Coordinator for Enterprise Systems, previously said.

As with all text messages, messages sent to 911 could be delayed or have problems reaching 911 operators.