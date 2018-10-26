Megyn Kelly’s time as the host of her own morning show on NBC is officially over.

"Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors,” a spokesperson for the network said Friday.

NBC made the official announcement early Friday afternoon, just three days after Kelly angered “Today” viewers and colleagues by defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

While Kelly apologized to fellow staffers in an e-mail on Tuesday and opened Wednesday’s show by saying she was wrong and sorry for what she said, it wasn’t enough to save her job.

"I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry," she said on Wednesday’s show. "You may have heard that yesterday we had a conversation about political correctness and Halloween costumes. ... I defended the idea (of blackface), saying that as long it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, that it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong, and I am sorry."

There had been reports starting Wednesday night that Kelly’s exit from the morning show was imminent. On Thursday morning an NBC spokeswoman had said that “given the circumstances,” the network planned to air repeats of “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday and Friday.

Kelly had jumped from Fox News Channel to NBC in early 2017. Daily Mail reported Thursday that Kelly could still receive the full amount of the $69 million contract she signed to join the network.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

