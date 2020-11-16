Biden, Harris to address plans for economy as pandemic rages

In a virtual briefing, Biden also plans to bring together business and labor leaders to discuss how the country can work together to reach common goals.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to meet virtually with business leaders and discuss the economy on Monday. Afterward, they plan to address the American people and outline their plans to revive the nation's economy.

In the virtual briefing, Biden will bring together business and labor leaders to discuss how the country can work together to reach common goals. Biden and Harris will speak with business leaders including Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, Satya Nadella, President and CEO of Microsoft, Brian Cornell, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Target, and Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap.

Following the meeting, the pair plans to address the nation and discuss how the economy and the coronavirus pandemic are intertwined. They will highlight the importance of getting the U.S. economy back on track, and how it's only possible if the virus is contained.

They hope to encourage the American people that workers and businesses can work safely and rebuild the economy to be more resilient and inclusive.

“As you know, our work is far from over," Biden's transition team said in a statement ahead of the afternoon address. “It will mostly be work of a different kind — of governing, of building and working to lift our nation, our economy, our communities, and each other back to where we were before this pandemic, and beyond.”

Biden, a Democrat, has vowed to spend trillions of dollars to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, among other priorities. But his chief priority remains controlling the coronavirus pandemic, which is surging to record levels and forcing state and local leaders to implement new rounds of restrictions on local businesses.

The president-elect has so far tried to sidestep difficult questions about whether he might support a short-term national lockdown to arrest the surge of coronavirus cases. Since defeating Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear masks and embrace social distancing measures.

The news of the address comes after a second company, Moderna, announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek emergency approval within weeks.

Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus. I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2020

Biden and Harris' remarks Monday also come as President Donald Trump tries to overturn the election result. Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump's 73.1 million.