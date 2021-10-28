Wreckage of small plane crash found near Snoqualmie Pass Thursday

Search crews found the wreckage of a Mooney M20 small aircraft near Bandera, Wash. on Thursday afternoon.

A small plane crashed near Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Search crews found the wreckage southeast of Bandera, Wash.

The single-engine Mooney M20 can seat four people, but the FAA said it's not clear how many people were on board.

The plane departed from Arlington Municipal Airport Thursday morning bound for Twin Falls, Idaho. Around 9:30 a.m., the FAA issued an alert for the plane. The wreckage was found Thursday afternoon.

The National Transporation Safety Board is leading the investigation.