Washington state firefighters are heading to Colorado to help fight the wildfires in the Rocky Mountain region.

South Puget South Wildland posted on Facebook that Washington Incident Management Team 11 was dispatched to Loveland, Colorado.

Wildfires broke out last week amid record heat and dry conditions across Colorado, prompting evacuations for hundreds and responses from multiple state wildfire agencies.

Due to the size and number of the state's wildfires, the Rocky Mountain area has been placed on Level Four Preparedness Level - the highest in the country (and only one level before Level Five, which is the maximum Preparedness Level). This means that Colorado has the highest priority for any requested national resources.

CLICK HERE for more coverage of the Colorado wildfires

© 2018 KING