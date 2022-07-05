x
Wildfire

Grant County fire that forced Level 3 evacuations in popular climbing area extinguished

The two-acre fire threatened the recreation area and forced people in the area to evacuate.
A wildfire in the Frenchman Coulee climbing area forced evacuations Tuesday night.

A fire that forced evacuations for people in the Frenchman Coulee climbing area is out, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

A Level 3 evacuation notice was issued just after 5:30 p.m. 

People in the area near 21935 Vantage Road SW were told leave immediately, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The recreation area was impacted by the two-acre fire, according to the sheriff's office. No homes were threatened. 

The evacuation notice expired around 7:30 p.m.

