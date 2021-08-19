Whim W'Him to stage surprise dance performances around Seattle

SEATTLE — Whim W'Him, a contemporary dance group in Seattle, is finally preparing for its twelfth season after a long pandemic shutdown. However, this time they're kicking it off by bringing their performances to the public.
Whim W'Him will stage several "guerilla-style" performances over the next few weeks as a thank you to the communities who supported the group while local theaters were closed.
"We just plop down in a location of our choosing and do a dance that some of our dancers choreographed," said Contemporary Dancer Liane Aung.
The performances will begin at 8 p.m. to capture the late summer sunset.
While local stages were closed the Whim W’Him dancers made a pivot to produce some dramatic short films featuring elaborate dance routines, however, the group is eager to be in front of a live audience again for the first time in over a year.
The group warmed up on Seattle’s pier 62 against a stunning rainbow and amber sunset. “The crowd was very receptive and it got incredibly quiet as they took it in,” Wever said.
Next Wednesday, the group is set to dance at the Seattle Center. The group will be at Downtown Bellevue Park the following Thursday and at the AIDS memorial pathway in Seattle the following Friday.