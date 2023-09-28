Where does Seattle rank among the best coffee cities in America?

National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29.

SEATTLE — Grab your mugs, caffeine fiends! National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29, and Sunday marks International Coffee Day, according to NationalToday.com.

Seattle is often thought to be the coffee capital of the United States, but data may differ, according to a 2023 WalletHub survey on Best Coffee Cities in America.

Seattle is ranked the third-best coffee city in America, behind San Francisco at No. 1 and Portland placing second.

To determine this, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. by metrics such as the average price of a cappuccino, average spending on coffee per household, number of coffee and tea manufactures per capita and Google search traffic for the term of “coffee,” among other beans of data.

WalletHub calls these factors the “coffee-lover friendliness” indicators.

Seattle also tied for first place as the city with the most affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita, alongside San Francisco, Portland and Las Vegas.

Sept. 29 marks the national day in the United States, thanks to the Boston Tea Party in 1773 when tea tax made tea unaffordable and thus, coffee became the new beverage of choice, according to NationalToday.com.

As for local history, Seattle is the birthplace of the very first Starbucks location and is now home to its headquarters. In 1971, the first Starbucks opened in Seattle’s Pike Place Market offering coffee, tea and spices to customers.

The small coffee shop, over the next 50 years, grew into an instantly recognizable brand forecasted to operate 45,000 stores worldwide by 2025, according to Starbucks.

Where to sip and celebrate

Below you'll find a list of some of the major chains offering National Coffee Day deals on Friday. As always, be sure to check with local stores in your area to confirm they are participating.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee, without requiring any purchase. The donut chain is also offering a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Starbucks

While Starbucks isn't offering any nationwide deals for National Coffee Day this year, some select locations will be offering free tastings led by their baristas. Customers should check with their local store for more details and to see if those locations are participating.

Dutch Brothers