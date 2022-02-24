Western Washington Russians join Ukrainians in protest of Putin's invasion

“What Putin has initiated yesterday is an atrocity it’s a war crime. He literally has started a war without any provocation,” said Russian-born protester Mitch Gaul.

SEATTLE — As the global community reacts to the invasion of Ukraine, Russians and Ukrainians in Seattle are joined in protest of what they call an act of war by the Kremlin.

Thursday evening at the base of the Space Needle, Ukrainians in Seattle voiced a very real concern that they’ll have no country to return to.

“I’m afraid that I’m going to lose my parents my brother, the culture the language... I can not express what I feel inside right now,” said Yegor Chertok a Ukrainian American.

Less than 24 hours after Russian troops stunned the world by crossing the border into Ukraine, protesters in Seattle and in cities around the country are speaking out. Thursday evening in Seattle, Ukrainians standing alongside Russians both in disbelief that fighting has actually started.

“What Putin has initiated yesterday is an atrocity it’s a war crime. He literally has started a war without any provocation,” said Russian-born protester Mitch Gaul.

Gaul was raised in Russia, lives in the US and tonight is not mincing words.

“As a Russian citizen, I can not just bystand, this is my country. This is my flag. I will not let some crazed maniac take over,” Gaul said.

Russians in Seattle made clear the actions of the Kremlin, of Putin, do not reflect the will of the people. At least not to these protesters.

“They do not represent any Russian people they do not represent the country as such they are saboteurs,” Gaul continued.

As Russian troops cross the border and are now entering the Ukrainian capital city, these protesters worry there is little that can be done.