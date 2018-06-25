Despite “significant strides” at Western State Hospital, Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital lost its federal certification and $53 million in federal funds Monday after failing to achieve basic health and safety standards.

Western State failed to pass a May survey by federal inspectors with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Surveyors judged the hospital based on 26 conditions, which included inspecting wards and treatment plans and interviewing staff.

“CMS has determined that Western’s progress did not constitute substantial compliance with the Medicare conditions of participations,” the letter from CMS read.

The requirements were laid out in a Systems Improvements Agreement between the federal government and the Department of Social and Health Services that began in June 2016.

CMS notified the state Department of Social and Health Services on Monday that it will not make payments for patients admitted to Western State Hospital after July 8. They'll cover current patients for up to 30 days.

The 800-plus bed facility has been plagued by problems for years that ranged from assaults on health-care workers to escapes by dangerous patients.

CMS continued to threaten funds as the agency tried to get the hospital back on track, but the unannounced survey last month found a list of violations that pushed the hospital out of compliance.

State officials say they're reviewing the CMS report and will continue to make improvements, despite the loss of certification.

Federal funding makes up less than 20 percent of Western State’s annual funding, according to the Department of Social and Health Services.

Western State Hospital, which was founded in 1871, is located on the historic site of Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood.

© 2018 KING