SEATTLE — An instructional assistant at West Seattle High School has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit an underage sex worker, who was actually a King County detective undercover.

According to court documents, Brennan Smith contacted who he thought was a young female on an escort website.

The undercover detective, pretending to be the young girl, clearly stated that her "age" was 14.

Smith agreed to meet up with the teen at a motel in SeaTac for sex on Dec. 10, according to court documents.

When he knocked on the motel room door, he was arrested by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Upon his arrest, Smith said he was trying to help the "girl" by getting her out of a life of sex work.

Smith told investigators that he was a special education teacher in Seattle.

A Seattle Public Schools (SPS) spokesperson clarified that Smith is an instructional assistant at West Seattle High School.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave after his arrest, according to SPS.

Deputies do not believe that a student was an alleged victim of Smith's.

Bail has been set at $20,000.