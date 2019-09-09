BOTHELL, Wash. — A person suspected of driving under the influence crashed directly into the back of a Washington State Patrol vehicle Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-405, just north of NE 160th Street in Bothell.

Two state troopers were working a multiple-car collision when their vehicle was struck. One trooper who was out of the vehicle at the time was okay, but a second trooper was inside the truck when it was hit and sustained minor injuries, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver of the car that struck the WSP vehicle was arrested for suspected impairment of "over twice the legal limit for alcohol," said Trooper Johnson.

Trooper Johnson emphasized that impaired drivers pose a danger to everyone else on the roadways and it's something troopers have to face every time they go to work.

