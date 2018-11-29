The owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle took the stand as part of the months-long trial to determine who was at fault for the crash that killed five North Seattle College students and injured dozens more.

Passengers, family members of victim's killed in the crash, and the vehicle's driver have already testified. Brian Tracey, the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, took the stand Thursday morning.

Ride the Ducks owner Brian Tracey testifies he was unaware his company ignored 80% of service bulletins on duck vehicles, including one about axle that ultimately broke leading to fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/CqeoNx7Jib — Chris Ingalls (@CJIngalls) November 29, 2018

Court documents show the Seattle Ride the Ducks vehicle involved in the crash hit the Aurora bridge three separate times over a two-month period.

In September 2015, Duck 6 was full of passengers when its front axle failed, and it careened into oncoming traffic on the Aurora bridge, slamming into a tour bus full of college students.

Also see | Sons give emotional testimony over Ride the Ducks crash that killed their mom

More than forty people are suing Ride the Ducks Seattle, Ride the Ducks International, the city of Seattle, and the state for the accident.

Bus passenger Seohee Bak, a North Seattle College student from South Korea, previously testified through an interpreter about her bruised body, and the emotional trauma from seeing people lose their lives that day.

"Many people were bleeding and crying, and also dead people where I was not able to recognize their figures," said Bak.

The civil trial started in October and is expected to last about five months.

Also see | Four plaintiffs settle in Seattle’s Ride the Ducks civil suit

© 2018 KING