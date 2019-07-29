The Blue Angels and hydroplanes have roared back into town for the 70th anniversary of Seafair in Seattle.

Seafair Weekend concludes Sunday with a final Blue Angels performance at 3 p.m., plus a full day of hydroplane racing and awards ceremony at Genesee Park.

This year, KONG-TV is proud to present live coverage of the Blue Angels and hydroplane finals on Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch all the action on KONG-TV channel 6/16, online at king5.com, or streaming on the brand new KING 5 app.

Seafair Festival tickets are still available to purchase Sunday. See the Seafair schedule.

