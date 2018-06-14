Washington's jobless rate dipped slightly as the state added 8,500 jobs last month.

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, the unemployment rate for May dropped to 4.7 percent from April's 4.8 percent.

Paul Turek, economist for the department, says in a written statement that gains "were widespread across industries with most adding jobs."

Related: US gains 223,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate falls to 18-year low

The largest job gains last month were seen in retail trade and construction, manufacturing retail trade and leisure and hospitality. The biggest reductions were seen in transportation, warehousing & utilities.

Job gains and losses are estimates based on a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate counts the percentage of people who are unemployed and actively looking for work, and doesn't include those who have stopped looking for work.

The national unemployment rate for March was 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.