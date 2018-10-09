Troopers from the Washington State Patrol will be out in force this week as they look for drivers breaking HOV laws.

The five-day emphasis focuses on freeways between north Pierce County and south Snohomish County. It includes all of King County.

In 2017, Washington State troopers contacted 11,330 drivers for HOV violations – an increase of more than 200 over the previous year. Of those, 428 were repeat offenders.

Troopers have contacted 9,195 drivers so far this year. There have been 226 repeat offenders.

HOV violations are one of the most frequent complaints troopers receive. Drivers face $136 if they are caught breaking HOV lane laws.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there are several “hot spots” where drivers violate HOV laws. Those include:

I-5 at the NE 175 th Street ramps

Street ramps The I-5 express lanes

I-405 through Downtown Bellevue

I-405 at Totem Lake

I-405 between SR 167 and I-90

SR 509 at First Avenue Bridge

SR 520 at 84 th and 92 nd avenues

and 92 avenues SR 520 at Montlake Boulevard East

