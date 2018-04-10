Washington State Parks just launched an interactive map to help people with disabilities access outdoor recreation.

The map features trails, campsites, restrooms and more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). More than 90 locations are included in the map, with plans to add more features as they become available.

Washington State Parks says the online guide has been on their "wish list" for several years. It started as a hard copy book years ago, but was not available in an online, interactive format until now.

Users can search by a park's name or navigate the map by clicking tree icons places around Washington state.

In the future, Washington State Parks hopes to add ADA recreation options from other state and federal agencies to the guide.

Click here to view the full map

A North Bend mom and daughter discovered several ADA compatible trails in their area. 13-year-old Ellie has cerebral palsy, which affects her muscles and eyesight. Ellie's mom found trails they can navigate with a wheelchair to help feed their shared sense of adventure.

