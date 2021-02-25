Washington state justices strike down drug possession law

The ruling came in the case of a Spokane woman who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court has struck down the state's felony drug possession law because it doesn't require prosecutors to prove that someone knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs.

Five justices said in the decision Thursday the state law was unconstitutional because it criminalized her passive, unknowing conduct, in violation of her due process protections.