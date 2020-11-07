Washington justices void 1916 ruling against Yakama Nation fisherman as racist

The reversal of the 104-year-old decision clears the name of a Yakama Nation man who had been prosecuted after using a traditional method to fish.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The attached video ran in 2014, explaining the 1974 Bolt Decision which affirmed tribal fishing rights in Washington state.

Washington state's Supreme Court has vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman, calling the decision racist.

The justices unanimously said they were compelled to correct the decision because "such past opinions can continue to perpetrate injustice by their very existence." Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the state's first Native American justice, read the decision from the bench.

The 1916 case concerned Alec Towessnute, a Yakama Nation member arrested after using a gaff hook, a traditional tribal fishing method, near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the reservation.