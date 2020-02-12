Check your lottery tickets: Washington has $3.3 million in unclaimed prizes

The Match 4 ticket was purchased at Quick Shop Mini Mart in Kelso (110 Sparks Drive) and expires on Dec. 30.

WASHINGTON — Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there are currently 38 unclaimed prizes, totaling more than $3.3 million.

A Match 4 prize worth $10,000 will expire this month, and Lottery officials are encouraging players to claim this and other prizes.

The Match 4 ticket was purchased at Quick Shop Mini Mart in Kelso (110 Sparks Drive) and expires on Dec. 30.

The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Washington Lottery says once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.