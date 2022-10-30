Washington state's art community to get $10M boost for post-pandemic recovery

ArtsFund recently announced its Community Accelerator Grant after receiving a $10 million donation from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.

SEATTLE — The impact of art on a community is hard to measure.

“As a gay man living in rural Washington state or a gay kid growing up in rural Washington state, theater and the arts was an outlet. It was an opportunity for community, for acceptance, for connection with other.” said Kevin Malgesini, who is now the Managing Director at Seattle Children’s Theater.

The losses from art organizations that closed during the pandemic are a different story, and are not easily quantifiable.

“Especially the seated performance arts communities where you buy a ticket and sit down in the theater and have a communal experience,” said Malgesini.

According to the nonprofit ArtsFund, earned revenue declined by 51% from 2020 to 2021. The Seattle Children’s Theater is still down about 20%.

“We also know that these organizations are on the forefront of making their communities better as we all move into this new world that we’re in," said Michael Greer, who is the President and CEO of ArtsFund.

“It will be in awards from between $2,500 and $25,000 per organization across the state of Washington,” said Greer.

They’re currently making up a Community Advisory Panel and the grant opens in January. ArtsFund expects the money will be dispersed by the end of February.

“Arts organizations need the money now and so we’re trying to move as quickly as possible to make sure that they have what they need to do what they do,” said Greer.

The money can be used in whatever capacity the organization feels it should go towards. Malgesini said they will be applying as they navigate this new, post-Covid theater experience.