U.S. Marshals and Lakewood police arrested a wanted sex offender Saturday night, but the 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl police linked him to is still missing.

Police say tips led police to a house in Lynnwood were officers arrested Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, without incident. But Lileana "Lily" Christopherson was not found. Detectives are now pursuing leads that indicate she may be in the Tacoma area. Police say she may be wearing a black midriff shirt with tan capri pants. Police are asking the public's continued help to find her.

"We are very thankful to the community and all investigators who are working hard to bring 'Lily' home safely, and hope she is found soon," Sgt. R. Boyle said in a released statement.

Lily Christopherson left her parents home on May 9 and took a bus to Federal Way, said police. She reportedly was last seen at an apartment off 327th Lane in Federal Way.

Police believe 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson may be with Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, a registered sex offender known to frequent areas of Federal Way where Lily was last seen. (Photo: Bonney Lake Police Department)

Police believed Lily was with Fitzpatrick, a sex offender known to frequent the same areas of Federal Way. Fitzpatrick was wanted by U.S. marshals for violating his probation and failing to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Marshals offered a $5,000 reward for any help that led to Fitzpatrick's arrest.

Lily is described as 5'2", 120 pounds and has long brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has a small scar next to her left eye.

If you have any information on Lily Christopherson's location, you are urged to call 911.

Missing juvenile Press Release Update. Please call 9-1-1 if you have any details that may assist law enforcement with locating “Lily.”@komonews @KING5Seattle @Q13FOX @KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/yNNY08KtKA — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) May 27, 2018

© 2018 KING