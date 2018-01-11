A water tank that serves 175 homes in North Bend was vandalized this week.

The Sallal Water Association is warning residents in the Riverpoint neighborhood to stop using tap water until further notice. The affected homes are on SE Mount Si Road up to 480th Ave. SE.

Sallal advises residents to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. The warning is in effect until Sallal can properly test water in the tank.

Water from another tank is being rerouted to serve the Riverpoint homes.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism. They said someone gained access to the tank by cutting several locks. White pellets were found on the ground, but none were discovered inside the tank. The water is being tested as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

Click here for updates on the water alert

RELATED: Is it Safe To Drink Water, Tea or Coffee On Your Flight?

© 2018 KING