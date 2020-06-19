USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier headed to Bremerton

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will come to Bremerton for an overhaul in 2021.

The Navy announced Wednesday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will come to Bremerton for an overhaul in 2021.

The Roosevelt made worldwide headlines earlier this year after being sidelined in Guam because of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the carrier.

It is one of the country’s 11 aircraft carriers.

The Kitsap Sun reported that the Roosevelt’s overhaul is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is home to one of two dry docks that can accommodate the world’s biggest warships.