x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

local

USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier headed to Bremerton

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will come to Bremerton for an overhaul in 2021.

The Navy announced Wednesday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will come to Bremerton for an overhaul in 2021. 

The Roosevelt made worldwide headlines earlier this year after being sidelined in Guam because of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the carrier. 

RELATED: USS Theodore Roosevelt prepares to go back to sea after virus outbreak

It is one of the country’s 11 aircraft carriers. 

The Kitsap Sun reported that the Roosevelt’s overhaul is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. 

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is home to one of two dry docks that can accommodate the world’s biggest warships. 

Naval Air Forces have said the Roosevelt’s home will be switched from San Diego to Bremerton in summer 2021. 

RELATED: Sailors cheer for ousted Navy captain who sounded alarm on coronavirus outbreak