Two hikers missing on Enchantments Loop Trail in Chelan County

Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost were expected to hike from the Stuart Lake Trailhead to Snow Lakes Trailhead and be back by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Chelan County Emergency Management

CHELAN, Wash. — Two hikers went missing Saturday on the Enchantments Loop Trail, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost were expected to hike from the Stuart Lake Trailhead to Snow Lakes Trailhead and be back by 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Chelan County Emergency Management.

There were sightings of the women Saturday at 5 p.m. at Inspiration Lake and at Eerie Lake Sunday at noon, the post says.

Ryan is 5’4” tall, 150 pounds, with dark red hair. She was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt, black yoga pants and a bright green coat with a dark colored backpack.

Jost is 5’8” tall with a medium build and long brown hair that was possibly in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green dri-fit shirt with a black tank top or gray t-shirt underneath, black pants, blue hiking boots and a navy backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.
Chelan County Emergency Management
