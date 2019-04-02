SEATTLE — The northbound lanes of the new State Route 99 tunnel under downtown Seattle have opened.

Crews opened the northbound lanes Sunday about 11 p.m., although the southbound lanes are still closed until maintenance crews do a final security sweep.

“They have one last security sweep, and then they will give the green light hopefully before midnight,” said David Sowers, deputy program manager for the viaduct replacement program.

The Washington State Department of Transportation hopes to fully open the roadway by the morning commute, but Sowers said the exact timing will depend on when maintenance gives WSDOT the go-ahead. Once they do so, WSDOT crews will be ready to start opening the ramps. The agency has said that process could take several hours.

The maintenance sweep includes removing garbage and paraphernalia from the tunnel celebration over the weekend, as well as making sure the tunnel and egress passageways are free of pedestrians.

“It looks clean, but I’m just waiting for that confirmation from our crews,” Sowers said.

Once the tunnel is open, Seattle police officers will be stationed at the new State Route 99 tunnel on- and off-ramps Monday to help show drivers where they need to go as well as direct cross-traffic. Officers will be at the north portal off-ramp at Republican Street and Dexter Avenue and the south portal on- and off-ramp at South Royal Brougham Way and Frontage Road.

WSDOT already opened the new intersection at South Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way as well as the new portion of Harrison Street that crosses Aurora Avenue North.

On Sunday morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation turned on the new signals at Harrison, Republican, and South Royal Brougham, according to Sowers.

