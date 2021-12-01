Tillicum Excursion at Blake Island near Seattle to close over COVID-19 challenges

The ferry line to Tillicum Village on Blake Island had been in service since 1962.

SEATTLE — The Tillicum Excursion (formerly known as Tillicum Village) at Blake Island Marine State Park off the coast of West Seattle is closing over COVID-19 challenges.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced the closure Monday.

The commission said in a notice that the concessionaire Argosy Cruises opted out of their contract with state parks “due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company had been providing transportation to Tillicum Village on Blake Island since 1962.

“We were really just scratching the surface on what could be offered out on the island but unfortunately, COVID-19 and the loss of revenue needed to continue operating on the island has forced us to scale back and simply focus on our core business of boat tours, charters and transportation,” said Argosy Cruises COO Molly Schlobohm.

The Tillicum Excursion will stay closed through 2022 in order for the parks department to assess the needs of the buildings involved and plan for the future, the notice said.

Staff is looking for input from potential partners or concessioners as they look at new ideas for the future of the transportation route and the various experiences offered on the island.

Those interested should contact Todd Tatum, the parks development division manager, at todd.tatum@parks.wa.gov.

“We hope to continue to offer programming and enriching experiences and want to do this in a way that respects the past, present and future of the island,” Tatum said.

Blake Island is still open to the public with its more than 1,200-acre marine camping park and 5 miles of saltwater beach shoreline, which is currently only accessible via private boat.