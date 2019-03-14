A Thurston County deputy is in a coma at Harborview Medical Center after suffering a stroke while on duty last week. Deputy Troy Larson’s family is asking for prayers for the father of three.

“Please keep Troy in your thoughts and prayers,” the family said in a written statement. “He needs a miracle and the grace of God to heal his body and bring him back to us.”

Larson suffered an arterial dissection on March 6, which caused the stroke, according to a fundraiser page set up by his friends and family. A few days after being transferred to Harborview, Larson had another stoke and went into cardiac arrest. He had to have emergency brain surgery to relieve pressure that was building up in his brain, the fundraising page said.

Larson, 49, grew up in Thurston County and started working for the sheriff’s office almost 12 years ago.

“It’s very hard, it’s extremely hard,” said acting Undersheriff Dave Pearsall. “We worked together for so many years. We become family.”

So far, over $33,000 has been raised for Deputy Larson. Click here to donate.