A line of people stretched down Aurora Avenue and into the neighborhood below Canlis, the famed Seattle fine-dining establishment, as it played host Saturday to a pop-up event previewing Shack Shack, a burger joint with East Coast roots.

Burger fans came out in force to sample food and drink and listen to live music and get a taste of what to expect when Shake Shack moves into the Pacific Northwest for the first time this fall. The chain, founded in New York City in 2004, is taking over a space at 2115 Westlake Ave., in the heart of the South Lake Union neighborhood that is home to Amazon.

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, a previous general manager at Canlis when he lived in Seattle, told GeekWire Saturday that he thinks Seattle can handle a new burger joint.

