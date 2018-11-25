With the holiday season in full-swing, Seattle Police are reminding shoppers to protect their cars and new purchases.

The department’s Crime Analysis Unit shared a map of spots most heavily-targeted by car prowlers in November and December 2017. It includes hotspots like Alaska Junction, Belltown and Northgate Mall.

The mall parking lot was packed with cars Saturday. Robert and Lindy Clark were there shopping – and brought their caution, too.

“We put everything in back and never leave it uncovered,” said Clark. “Make sure the doors are locked.”

Police shared a few key tips to prevent break-ins:

Do not leave any valuables in plain sight.

Remove or hide anything that a car prowler might mistake as something worth stealing.

If valuables must be left behind, hide them out of sight several blocks away before parking.

Disable internal trunk releases per your owner's instruction manual.

Audible alarms or other theft deterrent devices can be effective.

Remote controls for garages should never be left inside parked vehicles.

“I never park in the middle of the lot,” said Jenni Kane. “I always park on the outside edge here. I try to be quick.”

But Tony Sirotak, standing on the corner with bags in hand, had the simplest solution.

“I walked,” he laughed. “So I avoid the whole issue…I get my little exercise and avoid the car prowling routine.”

