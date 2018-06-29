A special food bank is tucked away in Seattle's International District. While anyone is welcome there, you'll most likely find Asian community members looking for foods suited to their cultural needs.

Asian Counseling and Referral Services (ACRS) runs the food bank in Chinatown that serves more than 5,000 people every year. Most of those served are kids and senior citizens.

The food bank is unique in that it offers tofu, rice, plus fresh fruits and vegetables.

ACRS is raising funds for the food bank with the Walk for Rice this weekend. KING 5's Michelle Li is attending the event, which you can learn more about here.

